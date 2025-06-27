Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 103.08%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

