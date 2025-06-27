Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 25,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $1,850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,944.50. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.