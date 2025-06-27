Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 341 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,661,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 526,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,045,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $101.63 and a 1 year high of $124.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

