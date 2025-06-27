Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 181.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 241,279 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
