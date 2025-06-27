Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VB opened at $236.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.