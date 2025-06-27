Diversified Trust Co Sells 717 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corpay by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after buying an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,890,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.86.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $326.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.08 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.54.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.