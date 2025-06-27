Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 156.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Samsara by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Samsara by 47.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

