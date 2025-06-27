iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

