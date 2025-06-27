Diversified Trust Co Has $410.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOO opened at $564.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.71. The company has a market cap of $693.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $565.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

