Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,594,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.