FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Draganfly Issued By Aegis

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Aegis issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Draganfly in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio expects that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Draganfly from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of DPRO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.19% and a negative return on equity of 831.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Draganfly stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 1.52% of Draganfly worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

