Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AvePoint Q4 Earnings

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvePoint in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AvePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

AvePoint Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,733,614.07. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock worth $11,188,550. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

