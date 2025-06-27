Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:ET Q1 Earnings

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$12.29 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.72. The stock has a market cap of C$941.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 5,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,652.00. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

