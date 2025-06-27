FY2025 EPS Estimate for Xylo Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Aegis lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37.
Xylo Technologies Price Performance
XYLO opened at $5.18 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylo Technologies
About Xylo Technologies
Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xylo Technologies
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.