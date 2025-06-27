FY2025 EPS Estimate for Xylo Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Aegis lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37.

Xylo Technologies Price Performance

XYLO opened at $5.18 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylo Technologies

About Xylo Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xylo Technologies stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:XYLO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

