FY2025 EPS Estimate for Xylo Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XYLOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Aegis lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.37.

Xylo Technologies Price Performance

XYLO opened at $5.18 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylo Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xylo Technologies stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of Xylo Technologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XYLOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies comprises approximately 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

