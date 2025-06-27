Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
