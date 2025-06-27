Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

HAE opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

