iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SLV opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

