Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $899.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. Copa had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

