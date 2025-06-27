Board of the Pension Protection Fund Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $62.19 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.