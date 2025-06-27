CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clorox by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CLX opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

