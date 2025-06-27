Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for EMN Earnings

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $76.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

