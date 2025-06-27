Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 265,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.