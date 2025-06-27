Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 16,505 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,476,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,500,000 after buying an additional 1,312,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 227,327 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 349,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 98,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 289,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of -0.70.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

