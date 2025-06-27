Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFSM opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

