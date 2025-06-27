Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $756,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCG opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

