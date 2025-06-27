Board of the Pension Protection Fund Has $846,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 580.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

