Mario Alberto Accardi Sells 15,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,790. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

