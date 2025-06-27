Mario Alberto Accardi Sells 15,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,790. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $19.09.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
