Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after acquiring an additional 675,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

EVTR stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

