Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Clearway Energy by 2,840.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 525,450 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.5%

CWEN opened at $32.12 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

