KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BAH opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.