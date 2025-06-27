Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of WMB opened at $62.85 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

