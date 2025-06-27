Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Sells $192,450.00 in Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $192,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,329,776.09. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IBTA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Ibotta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $79.80.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Ibotta had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ibotta in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ibotta by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ibotta by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ibotta by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

