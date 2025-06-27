Alpine Bank Wealth Management Invests $39,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 285.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $5,080,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,778 shares of company stock valued at $103,817,113 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

