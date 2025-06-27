Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Jay W. Roth Sells 18,046 Shares

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 18,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $235,500.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,292,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,261,591.80. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Stock Performance

Shares of Venu stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Venu Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Institutional Trading of Venu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venu during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VENU. Northland Capmk upgraded Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Venu Company Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

