Perpetual Ltd Has $82.67 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349,543 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.14% of Itau Unibanco worth $82,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,812,000 after buying an additional 489,873 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 5,310.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 769,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $17,826,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000.

ITUB stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

