UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 373.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for 1.9% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

