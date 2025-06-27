swisspartners Advisors Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 123,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period.

GXC opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

