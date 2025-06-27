First Merchants Corp Has $3.33 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5%

ANSYS stock opened at $343.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

