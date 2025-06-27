Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.