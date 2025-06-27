swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $7.02 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for about 6.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

View Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.