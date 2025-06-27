Perpetual Ltd Sells 5,211 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

