Perpetual Ltd Takes $23.08 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,080,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.17% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Entegris Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

