Intelligent Financial Strategies Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

