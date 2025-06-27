Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.30% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,804.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 166.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,779.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,839.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,666.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

