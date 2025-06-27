Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $18,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

