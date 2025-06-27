Balefire LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

