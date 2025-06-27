Balefire LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Balefire LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,703 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after buying an additional 796,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 807,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after buying an additional 540,486 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Price Performance
Liberty Global stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
