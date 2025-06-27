KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 95,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 350,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

NEE stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

