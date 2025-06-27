D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $274,555.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.