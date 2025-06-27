D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $274,555.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

