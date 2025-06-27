Sandra Sanderson Sells 4,526 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Sanderson sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$253,456.00.
Empire Trading Up 0.2%
TSE EMP.A opened at C$55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.29 and a 52 week high of C$56.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Empire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
