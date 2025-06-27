Sandra Sanderson Sells 4,526 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Sanderson sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$253,456.00.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.29 and a 52 week high of C$56.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMP.A shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.43.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

